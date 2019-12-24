Tech Alert: Microsoft Killing Off its Virtual Assistant Cortana for all Markets Except US

New Delhi (Sputnik): Cortana was Microsoft's answer to Google Now and Apple's Siri and with this assistant, one could send commands or inquiries using their voice or a virtual keyboard. It used browsing preferences, current location, and installed apps to respond.

In a recent development, Microsoft has confirmed that the company was killing off its virtual assistant Cortana for Android and iOS and removing Cortana from its Launcher app for Android from January 31 in India, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

However, the app will still be available in the United States.

Andrew Shuman who leads the Cortana team told American technology portal VentureBeat on Monday, that the Cortana mobile app (and Cortana integration in Microsoft's Android launcher) was being phased out in all countries except the US.

"We still have people who use their Cortana apps to manage their headphone operation in the US. So if you have the Surface Headphones, you can use the Cortana app with those, and we're still supporting that,” said Shuman.

The Cortana app is used to configure settings and update firmware for devices like Microsoft's Surface Headphones.