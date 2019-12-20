Register
18:11 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Klarna Storefront Entrance

    Will Klarna's 'Pay Later' Scheme Lure Christmas Shoppers Into Bad Debts or Better Purchasing Power?

    Klarna Press/ Stijn Planckaert
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107767/12/1077671251.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912201077629313-will-klarnas-pay-later-scheme-lure-christmas-shoppers-into-bad-debts-or-better-purchasing-power/

    The controversial 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) system has been both lauded and slammed by the retail community, with some stating that it increases the risk of incurring debts, leading to mental and physical health problems as well as impacting credit scores.

    Klarna: Debt Trap Or Shopper's Empowerment?

    Klarna, a multinational Swedish fintech company based in Stockholm, has been blamed for adding to shoppers’ debt woes, namely during the Black Friday and Christmas seasons.

    Despite this, the ‘buy now, pay later’ provider has gained immense popularity in the United States and United Kingdom, as well as numerous European markets such as Spain, Sweden, Poland, France and others, where buyers can spread the cost of purchases over several months or delay payments up to 30 days.

    Since its founding in 2005, Klarna has gained 190,000 new merchants worldwide, including River Island, Boohoo, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike, Superdry, Microsoft, among others, with 60,000 global merchants joining in 2019, or 140 percent.

    The BNPL payment scheme has grown by 6m users annually and is the top trending shopping app on Google Play Store in October. Over 6m more customers have paid with Klarna each year in the US, where the UK has seen growth rates of 55,000 annually.

    Klarna CEO and founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, said that retail was “undergoing a radical shift” as merchants needed to consider the “end to end shopping experience” for customers.

    Mr Siemiatkowski said: “Klarna’s trajectory is a result of a relentless focus that the future of retail consists of a high touch experience which will not only drive engagement and reach, but also build customer preference.

    Luke Griffiths, global commercial lead at Klarna, added: “We know that customers love the flexibility and convenience that comes with our products and by delivering the best possible experience to them, we’ve been able to partner with some remarkable brands and retailers across markets.

    Millennials Hit Hardest By BNPL Debt Schemes - Hastee Survey

    But such BNPL schemes are luring consumers into ‘debt traps’, a survey from Hastee found.

    The company, which allows workers to claim on-demand earnings, found that half of responders said that BNPL options encouraged them to shop despite not having money to do so.

    59 percent of those surveyed aged 18 to 35 agreed, figures revealed. A further 27 percent of responders had difficulties after using such schemes.

    Millennials were the hardest-hit group in the survey, where 36 percent had suffered from BNPL debts, 50 percent were impacted socially by financial stress, 40 percent in their relationships, 39 percent via health health, and 38 percent at work, the survey revealed.

    High wage earners were more enticed to spend unearned money than lower waged workers, Hastee found.

    Hastee CEO James Herbert said that BNPL schemes may seem attractive to consumers but proved to be "as problematic as more traditional forms of credit”.

    He added: “While they seem like a good short-term solution, they can cause consumers issues in the longer term. Missed payments can impact credit scores, cause longer term debt problems and could create an unhealthy reliance on credit cards and overdrafts as users struggle with repayments.

    Mr Herbert advised shoppers to make sure to assess the “affordability of the purchase” and explore “all options before making any commitments”.

    He added: “If you can’t afford the repayments, consider whether you really need the item or work out another way of paying for it that won’t cause you long term financial difficulty.

    Allriot founder Margarita Goroskhevich slammed the fintech company as a "trendy" way to incur debt

    "As an niche and ethically-conscious brand, we are strongly against encouraging people to spend more than they can afford," she said. "Klarna is just a trendy new way to get into debt".

    Ms Goroskhevich added: "It is environmentally and socially irresponsible, and it’s sad to see large retailers adopt it as a payment method.

    Related:

    US Government Eliminates Student Loan Debt for 25,000 Disabled Military Veterans - Trump
    Average American Adult Owes $30K, Spends 34% of Monthly Income on Debt
    US Treasury Department Says National Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion
    Listen Delhi! Maldives Rejects Western Media Spin on Chinese Debt; Asserts Strong Links With Beijing
    Tags:
    student debt, debt relief, debt crisis, debt, bad debts, Christmas, Black Friday, retail, payments, PayPal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse