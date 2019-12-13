Video: Multiple Suns Seen in Skies Over China

Residents of Khorgas city in western China observed what looked like three suns hanging above the horizon, the Daily Mail reported, citing eyewitnesses.
Such optical illusions are a rare natural phenomenon known as a 'sun dog'. It happens when sunlight passes through ice crystals in a certain way when they are suspended in the air, the paper adds.
The stunning footage has been shared on social media.
