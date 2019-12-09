Volcanic Eruption Occurring at White Island, New Zealand - National Emergency

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of New Zealand said in a tweet that the eruption was "hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano". The NEMA has called on people to "act promptly" on upcoming safety advice from local authorities.
A volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano.— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) December 9, 2019
#WhiteIsland Detailed safety advice will come from local authorities and emergency services in the area. Act on it promptly.— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) December 9, 2019
