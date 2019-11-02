Volcano Erupts on Satsumaio Island - Japan's Meteorological Agency

No immediate reports of damage in the Kagoshima prefecture have been made so far.

A volcano has erupted on Satsumaio island in southeastern Japan, the country's Meteorological Agency says. The eruption occurred around 5:36 p.m, the agency added.

It has also issued a level 2 warning on a scale of up to 5 after the eruption of the Sakurajima volcano. There have been no reports of damage.

A video of the eruption is available online.

Sakurajima is said to be the most active volcano in Japan. Formerly an island, it is now a peninsula in the country's Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu.