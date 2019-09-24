Photos: Mexico’s Popocatepetl Volcano Erupts

"The Popocatepetl volcano has awakened and releases water steam, gases and ash", the service said on its Twitter page.
#Exhalación del #Popocatépetl a las 15:59 horas, con contenido bajo de ceniza y una altura de 1,000 metros en dirección al oeste-suroeste. #PrevenirEsVivir pic.twitter.com/ELpl53jiit— Luis Felipe Puente (@LUISFELIPE_P) September 23, 2019
The service registered over 10 tremors, seven explosions and 152 outbursts within the last 24 hours.
Iniciamos un #FelizLunes con esta imagen que nos regala el volcán Popocatépetl ¡Excelente semana! pic.twitter.com/03kLd0hhEG— Fernando Manzanilla (@Fer_Manzanilla) September 23, 2019
The authorities called on people to refrain from entering the 12-kilometer area (more than 7 miles) around the volcano and climbing the mountain.
Explosión en el Popocatépetl pic.twitter.com/rQwwTaZvhy— Karla Ran (@karla_ran) September 22, 2019
Popocatepetl is located some 50 kilometers from Mexico City in the eastern half of the Trans-Mexican volcanic belt and poses a danger to highly populated nearby areas.
The powerful eruption caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in 2000.
