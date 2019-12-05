New Delhi (Sputnik): Imagine a biology class without diagrams or learning science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects without graphs and drawings. Visually impaired students often have to skip these subjects due to the challenges involved in learning such concepts without visual aids.

A professor from India’s premier Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has developed a Braille model and tactile writing system to facilitate teaching chemistry concepts to blind learners.

Professor B.S. Balaji says he has developed a simple lock-and-key model which can address the general requirements of visually challenged students who are seeking to study chemistry.

The lock-and-key model has been created using 3D printing technology with biodegradable polymers. In the model, Professor Balaji included normal letters along with Braille so that students with normal eyesight can also learn from it. It also means that teachers do not need to be experts in Braille.

Explaining the model, Professor Balaji said he has included “both Braille and alphanumeric letters in the model, which are like puzzle cards. We have six categories to represent various chemical concepts.”

“The model includes letters (representing elements), numbers, arrows, signs (plus, minus etc.), superscript and subscript. We can create ions both positive and negative as well as create chemical equations," the professor said.

Professor Balaji is seeking support to implement the model on a large scale and he is set to approach the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NGOs, as well as various state and central government bodies.