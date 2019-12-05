Mumbai (Sputnik): Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only an acclaimed name in show business but her humanitarian work has also given her due prominence. She was recently presented the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra, has bagged first place in IMDB's top-10 list, followed by famed “Bharat” star Disha Patani who took the second spot, according to Indian news outlets.

Other Bollywood stars who are in the list include Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The list is determined by data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors at IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content.

The actors appearing on the list are those who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDbPro weekly STARmeter chart throughout the year.

New entrants in the list, Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala, are at number nine and ten, respectively.