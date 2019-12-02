'Long-Live Priyanka Chopra' Slogans Chanted at Political Rally - Video

Amused social media users had a good laugh when they came across a video of slogans chanting the name of Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas during a political rally in the national capital New Delhi.

In an embarrassing goof-up during a political rally by Indian opposition party Congress in New Delhi, a legislator apparently confused the name of Priyanka Chopra with Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi.

In the video clip going viral on social media, Congress legislator Surender Kumar can be seen gesturing to the crowd to repeat after him and shouting into the mic: “Sonia Gandhi zindabad (long-live),...Priyanka Chopra zindabad (long-live)".

Realising his mistake, the person presiding over the mic immediately apologised for the error, but it was too late as the tickled crowd had already realised what had happened and fits of laughter took over the rally.

When you have a homegrown comedy party, why do you ever need a Tiktok? 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/VvqpkdNXsC — L̶o̶n̶e̶ Crusader 2.0 🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) December 1, 2019

The video clip soon triggered an avalanche of responses on Twitter as social media users poked fun at the Congress Party.

In a rally, Congress leader shouts "Priyanka CHOPRA Zindabad"

What a proud day for Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/HwUjEDysEc — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) December 1, 2019

Congress at an election rally in New Delhi -

PRIYANKA CHOPRA.. ZINDABAAD ✊

प्रियंका चोपड़ा.. ज़िंदाबाद ✊ 😂🤣

Congress party runs a Comedy Circus and their election rallies are Great Indian Laughter Show. 😄😆😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/QFltQIyZZz — 𝘈ʟᴛᴇЯ Ǝɢ๏ ツ (@Alter_Ego45) December 1, 2019

After hearing someone else making jokes in Congress party , Rahul Gandhi be like #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/loUoAV8yW0 — Snehil (@Snehilverman) December 1, 2019

LMFAOOOOO PLS THEY REALLY SAID #PriyankaChopra AT AN ELECTION RALLY INSTEAD OF PRIYANKA GANDHI THE POLITICIAN I'M pic.twitter.com/vZj9UuWenY — vivek (@castaymere) December 1, 2019

The 37-year-old mega star Priyanka is currently in America with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 1 December. While Priyanka shared some throwback pictures from her grand wedding and an adorable video clip, Nick shared a snap from from their Christian wedding ceremony as the two held hands, exchanging wedding vows.