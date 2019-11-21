Indian Version of #GonnaTellMyKids Triggers Laughing Riot with Hilarious Meme Swamp

New Delhi (Sputnik): The latest meme trend “Gonna Tell My Kids” was bopping around on Twitter over the weekend, taking social media by storm in India as well but with a Bollywood twist.

The nostalgia-soaked trend #GonnaTellMyKids is all about memes for tricking your future children into believing some of the significant figures in history are actually random pop icons.

Humourous Twitter users bombarded the social media with hilarious memes.

While a Twitter user shared Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s picture, saying it was Tom Cruise from Mission Impossible, another user in a lighter vein said a Bollywood actor film’s song is sung by Akon.

"Gonna tell my kids that this was Tom Cruise from mission impossible."#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/USvasm1I9T — 🌹 نو🌹 (@AshminNoor) November 21, 2019

"Gonna tell my kids that this song was sang by Akon."#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/69rmFF2ERj — 🌹 نو🌹 (@AshminNoor) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that he is an engineer, doctor, scientist, plumber, fireman, lawyer, and a great friend. #gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/IbuCUXSnyF — Vikas Chaudhary (@Chaudharyvikas_) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is dora pic.twitter.com/7oTeOJp8Lx — Falak Abbasakoor (@FalakAbbasakoor) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the real superman-spiderman movie & DC comics copied us - pic.twitter.com/dIv7o7QH6m — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids we lived through this pic.twitter.com/MS4bXjx7d8 — Arturo Santana (@santanaarturo14) November 20, 2019

A fellow Twitter user took a jibe at an Indian journalist, while another mocked Pakistani Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Gonna tell my kids he is the real journalist.. Lord Suresh !#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/AGzO1gVugQ — Pracool (@thetweetofrebel) November 21, 2019

I will tell my kids that he fought wars on Twitter and lost even that.

#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/8pZHKT5jE1 — tweet_khor (@salma_preet) November 20, 2019