Netizens Trigger Laughing Riot by Sharing Hilarious Memes on 'Life Before' Essential Inventions

Tickling the funny bones of people, netizens are sharing relatable memes of a number of situations, such as doctors doing a pregnancy test before the invention of an ultrasound machine, how the world would have managed without emojis, Aladdin memes before the aeroplane was invented.
— Nobita (@swaroopmaram) October 30, 2019
— Divya (@Cric_Auditor) October 29, 2019
— Pindi bOy (@_sherry_tweets) October 30, 2019
— Jatt_is_GhaintSaleo (@SchoollifeB) October 30, 2019
— Ⓜângô♀️ (@not_your_type_) October 30, 2019
— तुफान का देवता (@tharaakibhoot) October 30, 2019
— idontknow (@confusedSoul786) October 30, 2019
Another joked about memes themselves, referring to how they have become stress-reducers in today's day and age.
— SANSKARI_STUDD (@Tharki_Memer_69) October 30, 2019
— Dnyaneshwar_Dk7 (@DnyaneshwarGk7) October 29, 2019
— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) October 30, 2019
— Hunटरर ♂ 🥳 (@nickhunterr) October 30, 2019
Social media trends on the latest happenings and events spread like wildfire these days. Recently, #WeMetOnTwitter was leaving Twitter-town abuzz, with other netizens sharing their unforgettable love stories from around the world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)