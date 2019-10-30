Netizens Trigger Laughing Riot by Sharing Hilarious Memes on 'Life Before' Essential Inventions

New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitter users in India have put on their funny hats to participate in a recent trend by taking a plunge into the infinite pool of their own imagination and talking about how the human race would have dealt with life without some major inventions.

Tickling the funny bones of people, netizens are sharing relatable memes of a number of situations, such as doctors doing a pregnancy test before the invention of an ultrasound machine, how the world would have managed without emojis, Aladdin memes before the aeroplane was invented.

— Pindi bOy (@_sherry_tweets) October 30, 2019

Another joked about memes themselves, referring to how they have become stress-reducers in today's day and age.

Social media trends on the latest happenings and events spread like wildfire these days. Recently, #WeMetOnTwitter was leaving Twitter-town abuzz, with other netizens sharing their unforgettable love stories from around the world.