BanBBC: Angry Indians Slam UK Broadcaster for 'Misleading', 'Fake' News Reporting on Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Several questions have been raised on foreign media outlets' coverage, including the BBC, on news reports pertaining to the tense situation and protests in India’s restive state of Jammu and Kashmir since New Delhi decided to revoke the state's special status.

Indian Twitter users are calling for ban on British Public Service Broadcaster BBC for allegedly showing misleading news reports, specifically pertaining to Hindus and Muslims and the sensitive issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hashtag #BanBBC is trending with a constantly increasing number of mentions on the micro-blogging platform.

Netizens are slamming it for “irresponsible” reporting while sharing screenshots of news reports that underline “anti-India propaganda”.

BBC is an example of absolutely false journalism.

Dear BBC,Why don't you hear the voice of the people of Ireland which is occupied by England? Your anti-India agenda is an evidence of your downfall.Shame on You BBC.#BanBBC pic.twitter.com/hkDBEdwhZ5 — Jay Agnihotri (TRH) (@jk_agni) November 21, 2019

#BanBBC



BBC this is enough



We all can see what type of propaganda you are spreading pic.twitter.com/udxR1fmUlV — Ashwani Sharma (@Ashwani66532209) November 21, 2019

BBC always being Anti-India, Anti-Hindu & Anti-Modi their propaganda is now BUSTED.



BBC is an present example of absolutely false journalism.



I'm in the support of #BanBBC? Are you? pic.twitter.com/vhlS43XjKO — Prakruti (प्रकृति) (@PrakrutiTweets) November 21, 2019 BBC trying to defame Supreme court and Constitution of India#BanBBC @Real_Anuj pic.twitter.com/YsuTLuJlh2 — hindu (@ynitesh466) November 21, 2019

Soon after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status on 5 August, several foreign media outlets such as the BBC, The Washington Post, and others reported on the tense situation involving J&K, detentions in the region, and protest by Kashmiris.

“Kashmir unrest: ‘They shot me and I fell to the ground”, "Hindus from Kashmir celebrate India move", "Muslims feel ‘deceived’", "Slurs and Slingshots: Kashmiris allege abuse” – These were some of the headlines of the international news reports on Kashmir.

The coverage faced huge backlash in India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dismissed the foreign media reports.

The Ministery of Home Affairs had called the news reports completely fabricated and incorrect.

“A news report originally published in Reuters and appeared in Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar. This is completely fabricated & incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 ppl", said a tweet from Ministery of Home Affairs

In response, the BBC issued a statement through a tweet on 7 August, saying the BBC stands by its journalists and strongly refutes any claims of misinterpreting Kashmir and their coverage is impartial.