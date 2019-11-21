Register
21 November 2019
    Police wield their batons against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest against a proposed fee hike, in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019

    Fact Check of X-rated Pictures of JNU Protest Reveals Dirty War of Divided Indians

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The student union at India’s premier university, Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been protesting against structural reforms within the school for about a month. The protest turned violent on Monday after clashes erupted between students and Delhi Police.

    Obscene and x-rated pictures, allegedly of JNU students, have popped up on social media. Pictures of a gay couple kissing, a student partying with liquor bottles in their hands are going viral on the internet with the hashtag #JNUFacts.

    A simple fact check into the pictures through a reverse Google image search have revealed that the pictures are old and unrelated to JNU.

    • A picture of gay couple kissing was shared with the hashtag #JNUFacts along with an angry caption asking - Are we paying for this?

    Fact-checking revealed that the pictures were from a 2014 “Kiss of love” campaign, which was a non-violent protest against moral policing that started in the Indian state of Kerala and later spread to other parts of India. 

    • The picture of a girl using condom as pony tie is going viral on twitter in a bid to mock students protest. 

    It was found that the image went viral in 2017 and was posted by a Twitter user with a generic message. Hence, there is neither a credible source for the image nor proof establishing that the image is of a JNU student.

    • The picture of a girl posing with liquor bottles was shared with the caption reading, “She can’t afford 300 rupees monthly rent at JNU but she can afford expensive alcohol in JNU hostel”.

    Upon further inspection, it was found that the image was used on a blogpost in 2016. The blog was titled “Todays girls...”, featuring multiple pictures of unidentified women smoking and drinking liquor.

    In the age of the internet it has become easy to peddle fake news.

    The pictures seem to be adding fuel to fire. Around 100 students were detained and some were injured during clashes with police on Monday.

    The protest has been ongoing since the college authorities released a Draft Hostel Manual on 27 October.

    Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University have been protesting a fee hike at the university whereby the rent for a double room, recently rose from Rs. 10 ($0.14) per month to Rs.300 ($4) per month. It was later reduced to Rs.150 ($2).

    A huge outcry was made after after the student union claimed that one visually impaired student, Shashibhushan Pandey, was allegedly assaulted by the police during the protest on Monday. Pandey was later admitted to the hospital in critical condition because of a chest injury.

    The students also alleged that even women were manhandled and groped by the police.

    However, the police have denied using excessive force on students and using any form of violence against the students.

