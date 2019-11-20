Video: People Hurl Chairs Over Seating Arrangement in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) Haridwar, an ancient city and a pilgrimage site for Hindus in India, is popular among tourists for its peaceful environment.

People hurled chairs at one another during a cultural event in Haridwar city of India’s northern state of Uttarakhand. The incident occurred after a fight broke out between attendees over the seating arrangement.

Per news agency Asian News International, no injuries were reported. Police can be seen in the video trying to handle the crowd with sticks.

#WATCH People hurled chairs at one another at a Qawwali event in Haridwar last night, after a fight broke out reportedly over seating arrangements. No injuries reported. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/OoOSMF2OhQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

​The video soon went viral and netizens started stating unemployment in the country as reason for the violence.

See, Modiji is right! There is no unemployment in the country. People seem so occupied to me! — Phalak Arora (@phalakarora19) November 19, 2019

These short of incidents meant no proper arrangement made by organiser and so no permission should be given for such event. — Sunil Kumar Rajak (@sunil10305) November 19, 2019

Welcome to India, people have no jobs,no education and nothing else to do, this is how we kill time throwing chairs at each other . — hardik (@hardikng82) November 19, 2019