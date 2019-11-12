New Delhi (Sputnik): As large as they are, the largest living land mammal species in the world – elephants - are known to have an emotional side to their otherwise intimidating personalities.

On Monday, a video went viral on social networking platforms in India showing how a mother elephant thanked a group of people after they rescued her baby from a deep jungle pit.

The two-minute video, showing a mama-elephant saluting humans in gratitude with her trunk up-high near a waterfall, was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.

Best you will watch today. An #elephant calf fell into a ditch which was rescued. And see how mother stopped to thank the people. This is typical behaviour, elephants first try to rescue by their own, then leave space & stand far for getting help from Human. Via WA so quality. pic.twitter.com/rPx1EN9UIB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 11, 2019

​

In the caption, Kaswan also explained how it is typical behaviour for elephants to first try to rescue on their own and upon failure, stand afar and seek help from humans.

The video evoked an overwhelming responses from netizens.

At least humans help too.... Ohh only few good souls I mean.



At least I am happy to see them help the voiceless. — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) November 11, 2019

​

it has smelt the whole lot of humans there and will remember for life their good deed — M S Ramesh (@MSRamesh63) November 11, 2019

​

Humans rarely do good things to animals! I’ll like to believe she thanked humans! — Prof. Caramel (@SchezwanC) November 11, 2019

​