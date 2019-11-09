Photos: At Least 100 Houses Destroyed, 2 Killed and Dozens Injured in Raging Wildfires in Australia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 100 houses were destroyed by bush fires in eastern Australia, the Rural Fire Service of the New South Wales region (NSW RFS) said Saturday, adding that more than 30 people were injured, while three people were unaccounted for due to the fires.

"At this stage, it appears at least 100 homes have been destroyed in yesterday's bush fires. Three people are unaccounted for. More than 30 people have been injured", the NSW RFS wrote on Twitter.

The Hillville Rd fire continues to impact on the areas of Old Bar and Wallabi Point. Firefighters and aircraft are working to protect properties in the area. Residents should seek shelter as the fire approaches. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/lNNl5JrZKi — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 9, 2019

​The authorities have been issuing multiple warnings, advising the public to leave various areas as bush or grass fires continued to burn in New South Wales and Queensland.

Although the United States is wrapping up our Fire Season, Australia is now well underway in theirs. They have 17 large fires currently burning right now & have lost multiple structures & homes. We are not the only country plagued with wildfires... prayers sent across the pond! pic.twitter.com/4oErYVntEZ — My Wildfire Home Defense (@RobertW62566674) November 8, 2019

​According to the NSW RFS, there were 77 bush or grass fires in the area, including 42 uncontained blazes, as of 06:30 a.m. on Saturday (19:30 GMT on Friday).

Southeastern Australia wildfires, just before dusk today (RAMMB/CIRA at CSU) pic.twitter.com/jXfEIfRqUo — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) November 8, 2019

​Local media also suggested that the risk of fires was expected to increase in the Western Australia region amid hot and windy weather there, adding that at least two people were killed and 7 were reported missing in the raging wildfires.