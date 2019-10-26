Millions of Californians Face Power Outages Amid Wildfires

Weather experts say that wildfires will continue in the area due to intense, hot winds. People living in the worst-hit districts are urged to follow instructions from the local authorities

Millions of people in California are facing power cuts amid wildfires that show no sign of abating because of heavy winds.

Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the Sonoma wine region after the fire had spread across over 10,000 hectares. Newsom said that evacuations were underway and urged people to follow the directions of the authorities.

Thank you to all the firefighters & first responders who are on the scene, working to contain the #KincadeFire.



The images coming out of the area are devastating. Evacuations are underway now. If in the area, please follow directions of local authorities. pic.twitter.com/3T3roGoyQy — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 24, 2019

​Meteorologists have predicted that hot winds will intensify on Saturday and will last through Monday in the San Francisco Bay area.

According to Pacific Gas & Electric, up to 850,000 customers are expected to face power shutoffs.

#PSPS: Forecasts Indicate Potential for Historic Wind Event This Weekend; Approximately 850,000 Customers Notified that They May Be Impacted Beginning Saturday Evening. PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 36 Counties.https://t.co/qS3fz36cTr pic.twitter.com/uaB882p6oX — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 25, 2019

Wildfires were also registered over the border in Mexico's Baja California state. According to local civil protection authorities, three people were killed and more than 150 homes destroyed in the area.