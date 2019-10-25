Some 50,000 Evacuated Over Wildfires Near Los Angeles

Some 50,000 residents have been told to evacuate as several wildfires approach settlements across southern California, according to a statement by Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to a fire department tweet, the Tick Fire near Agua Dulce in northern Los Angeles County, which spread across 3,000 acres, has already destroyed several structures. As of Thursday evening, the fire remains completely uncontained.

#TickFire *UPDATE* approximately 3000 acres at 0% containment. An estimated 50,000 residents have been evacuated. Approx 500 firefighters with 4 @LACOFD water dropping helicopters and 4 fixed wing air tankers from @Angeles_NF Good progress being made on this incident — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 25, 2019

​In northern California, a much larger Kincaid Fire spread across 16,000 acres, destroying at least 49 homes or structures, NBC report says.

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters fighting wildfire on three fronts. Working to protect lives and property earlier in Santa Clarita, CA. #TickFire @LACoFDPIO (media ok to use with credit) pic.twitter.com/XZEOlS3ZxL — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 25, 2019

​The fire was reportedly 5-percent contained as of Thursday evening, with some 1,300 firefighters at the scene, California Fire Chief Mike Parkes said, adding that the number of firefighters is likely to increase.

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters fighting wildfire on three fronts. This one earlier in Castaic, CA. Managed as Branch X of the #TickFire @LACoFDPIO (media ok to use with credit) pic.twitter.com/22jK4yphUJ — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 25, 2019

​"Because of the terrain of the area, the crews had a difficult time getting around it early on, and the fire grew much more quickly in size," Parkes said.

The threat of wildfires prompted utility companies to preemptively shut off electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in Northern California on Wednesday in a bid to stop power lines from sparking more blazes.

So far, no injuries have been reported in these wildfires.