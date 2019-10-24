Register
19:35 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Social media

    Cricket Legend Sourav Ganguly Takes the Helm of National Association Wearing 19-Year-Old Team Blazer

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Nostalgic Ganguly not only made a fashion statement with his decision to take on his new role as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India in the blazer he wore as captain of the national team, but also seems to have struck the right chord with his fans, who consider him a cricketing icon.

    India's former national team captain Saurav Gaunguly, who led the country's best cricketers to glory with their 2003 World Cup win, took charge as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) wearing the blazer he was given in 2000 when he was appointed captain of the team.

    Ganguly, who became the first cricketer in the span of 65 years to take charge as full-time BCCI president, told the media while dusting his blazer: "I got this (blazer) when I was the Captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But, I didn't realise it's so loose".

    Ganguly's emotional gesture and commitment to the game resonated with Twitter users, who reciprocated with an equally loving response.

    Veteran cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and several others poured congratulatory messages to Ganguly for assuming the position as 39th BCCI President. 

    While addressing the media, Ganguly also promised that the BCCI would strive to keep India's favourite sport corruption-free.

    "No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India," he said.

    Praising the efforts of Indian captain Virat Kohli, Ganguly said that he has taken the team to a new level and he will support Kohli in every manner.

    "Virat is the captain now and we will have the same relations. Whatever he needs to help India play well, we will provide that to him. Kohli has taken the Indian team to a new level. We have been with him and we will be with him," Ganguly added.

    Ganguly also said that he will give Dhoni enough space to make his own decisions.

    When speaking about Dhoni, who has been keeping away from the matches, Ganguly said he doesn’t know what’s going on in his fellow cricketer's mind, but “champions don't finish very quickly. When everybody counted me off, I came back and played for four more years."

    Ganguly bid adieu to International Cricket in 2008, having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries in test matches and 11,363 in one days.

    Related:

    Indian Dairy Brand Amul Wows Netizens With Tribute to New Cricket Head Ganguly
    Ahead of India Tour, Bangladesh Cricketers Go on Strike
    Indian Cricket Team Coach Shastri Triggers a Meme-Fest on Twitter Again
    Tags:
    president, World Cup, ICC, captain, cricket, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse