Ahead of India Tour, Bangladesh Cricketers Go on Strike

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Bangladesh cricket team tour to India in November appears to be in jeopardy as of Monday after key players went on strike citing unfulfilled demands, media reports said.

The Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Test matches against India between 3 and 26 November.

National cricketers, including popular players like all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, all-rounder Mahmudullah and wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, alongside several domestic-level cricketers, put forward a list of 11 demands before the media at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Academy ground in Mirpur city today.

The players announced they would boycot all cricket-related activities until the BCB met their demands.

The 11 demands before the cricket board include an improvement of pay structures and practice facilities for the Dhaka Premier League, National Cricket League and the Bangladesh Premier League.

The national cricketers who play first division cricket are part of this strike.

The players are reportedly unhappy over a number of issues. There has been speculation in the media that they have been planning an action to challenge the cricket board’s diktat.

The stand-off between the players and the cricket board comes just weeks after Bangladesh lost a one-off cricket test match to Afghanistan.