Indian Cricket Team Coach Shastri Triggers a Meme-Fest on Twitter Again

New Delhi (Sputnik): A snapshot of Indian men’s cricket team coach Ravi Shastri caught napping during a match is making the rounds on social media. It has served as bait for meme-makers, who grabbed the raw material and turned it into hilariously, creative splendour.

While Team India crushed the South African team by an innings and 202 runs in the final Test match in the Indian city of Ranchi on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 clean sweep, a photograph of the 57-year old Shastri dozing in the pavilion, amused cricket lovers and spread quickly on social media.

Trolls targeted the former Indian cricket player with brutal one-liners, while some netizens also remarked how ‘perfect’ Shastri’s job as it allows him to nap mid-day while paying extremely well.

However, this is not the first time that Shastri has become the victim of a meme-fest on Twitter in India.

Last week, a picture of Shastri stretching his hands on a cricket ground was shared on the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC), inviting the Twitterati to caption it.

The post evoked thousands of responses comparing Shastri’s pose to Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet’s iconic “Titanic” pose, and Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose.

​This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team. In August, Shastri was retained as Team India's head coach for a two-year period, to end with the 2021 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted in India.