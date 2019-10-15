Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s Desi Avatar During Royal Visit to Pakistan Rocks Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Pakistan on a week-long tour, it’s Kate Middleton's traditional outfits that are halting the social media traffic, with netizens gawking at her and drawing comparisons with Princess Diana’s style when she visited the country in 1996.

The Kensington Palace called the five-day trip the most complex tour taken by the Duke and Duchess to date due to the security and logistical considerations.

The royal couple’s maiden Pakistan visit is said to be an education-focused tour.

The couple will visit programmes that empower young people and organisations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life.

Kate set her foot at Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan yesterday wearing an ombre, aqua-blue dress with matching pants – an amalgamation of traditional shalwar kameez with modern dress. Apparently, her outfit was designed by Catherine Walker, who was Kate’s mother-in-law Princess Diana's favourite.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

A fierce combination of grace and beauty.💞

Now KATE then DIANA #RoyalVisitPakistan #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/eKFUCAQQuM — Syeda Zarva Hussain (@ZarvaHussain) October 15, 2019

On Tuesday, Kate again surprised everyone as she stepped out with Prince William in a traditional blue shalwar kameez to visit an Islamabad school. Netizens were left fawning over her elegant and simple looks in the periwinkle blue Pakistani suit by designer Maheen Khan.

The Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looks stunning in shalwar kameez 💕#RoyaltourPakistan pic.twitter.com/lMfAz5hD3V — Sahida Medee Bukhari (@ShahidaMedee) October 15, 2019

Some eagle-eyed netizens continued to draw comparisons with Lady Diana, as Kate’s attire reminded them of her mother-in-law’s royal visit to Pakistan wearing the same blue-coloured shalwar kameez.

Kate’s outfit today for her visit to Islamabad Model College for girls is such a hard throwback to this Diana outfit from her last visit to Pakistan! #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/WFwzaiTwXf — Nuzhat S. Siddiqi (@guldaar) October 15, 2019

Netizens couldn’t resist lavishing praise on Kate for her simplicity and elegance.

#KateMiddleton showing everyone you dont need to be scantily clad to look mesmerizing 🤷‍♂️#RoyaltourPakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/iLPGG6WSti — Shahi Fukrey (@Alti_Mumtaz) October 15, 2019

Arrived for first meeting in Islamabad.

wearing shalwar kameez; national dress of Pakistan.

"Kate" looks mesmerizing in blue and reminds us of her mother in law "DIANA"💞💞💞#RoyalVisitPakistan #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #RoyaltourPakistan pic.twitter.com/NteXJUY0ma — Biryani Khor (@JohnySin420) October 15, 2019

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looks Stunning in hues of Green & Blue traditional Shalwar Kameez!



She carries these outfits like a pro, exactly how Lady Diana used to✨ #RoyaltourPakistan #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/5ABXYRHI3j — Mona Alam (@MonaAlamm) October 15, 2019

Many called her choice of attire an act of respect to Pakistani culture.

This made me to upload tweet bout #RoyaltourPakistan

I wanna say Thanks to #KateMiddleton for giving respect to our culture

Atleast She is looking far better than our actresses who forget their culture in Shows & on Tours👏 pic.twitter.com/zghVYblWtu — خان کا سپاہی (@kaami_PTI) October 15, 2019