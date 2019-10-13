Super Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll in Japan Hits 5, Dozens Injured - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Local Media reported earlier, citing Japanese meteorologists, that Super Typhoon Hagibis could become more destructive than a 1958 typhoon that killed over 1,000 people.

At least five people were killed and more than 90 were injured after Hagibis started barrelling over Japan over the weekend, Kyodo news agency reported, adding that at 11 people remain missing.

Earlier media reports estimated the number of killed as two, saying that only three were missing.

Japanese authorities earlier on Saturday issued the highest weather emergency level in seven of the nation's prefectures, including Tokyo, due to approaching Super Typhoon Hagibis.

Some 4.2 million residents of 10 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo Metropolis have been ordered to evacuate.

