Sunday's Namibia-Canada World Cup Rugby Game Cancelled Due to Super Typhoon Hagibis

Japanese authorities issued earlier on Saturday the highest emergency level in seven of the nation's prefectures, including Tokyo, due to the approaching Super Typhoon Hagibis

Moreover, 50,000 people living in Tokyo Metropolis and the southeastern prefectures of Mie, Shizuoka, Gunma, and Chiba had been reportedly ordered to evacuate.

Rugby World Cup organizers have, meanwhile, canceled another match as a precaution measure. Following the suspension of two group deciders between England and France; and New Zealand and Italy, the game between Namibia and Canada was also canceled.

"Owing to the level 5 evacuation order remaining operational following Typhoon Hagibis, World Rugby and the Japan 2019 Organising Committee have cancelled today’s Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool B match between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi on safety grounds [...] The safety of all involved in Rugby World Cup 2019 is our primary consideration and fans are advised not to travel to Kamaishi or the venue, which will be closed. Ticket holders will be entitled to a full face-value refund", the organizers said in the statement.

Earlier, Super Typhoon Hagibis also caused the cancellation of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix qualifying race, which was expected to take place on Saturday at the Suzuka Circuit.

Local media claim, citing meteorologists, that Hagibis could be more destructive than a typhoon that killed more than 1,000 people in 1958.

