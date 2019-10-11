Formula One Qualifying Race in Japan Cancelled as Super Typhoon Approaches

Super Typhoon Hagibis would drastically affect the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix as heavy rains and winds up to 170 mph (273 km) are expected to hit the country's mainland this weekend.

Japanese meteorologists classified the approaching storm as "violent". According to media reports, the Suzuka Circuit, where the Japanese Grand Prix is being held, could see gusts of up to 140 mph (225 km), along with torrential rains and a risk of flash flooding.

In reponse to the approaching storm, race organizers have canceled the entire Saturday track program, including qualifying, and have moved the event to Sunday morning.

“As normal we continually monitor the weather at Formula One events and are working with the circuit organisation, the Japanese Automobile Federation and Formula One to react as necessary should any timetable changes be required. This is not the first time that inclement weather has been a possibility at the Japanese Grand Prix. So the procedures here are well practiced", race organizers said, cited by The Express.

Earlier, Japanese meteorologists warned that if Hagibis continues on its current trajectory, it will barrel over the mainland of Japan on Saturday. Hagibis was also behind the cancellation of Saturday's Rugby World Cup group decider between England and France in Tokyo.