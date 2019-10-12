Japanese Airlines Cancel Nearly 2,000 Flights Amid Approaching Typhoon Hagibis - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese companies canceled 1,929 international and domestic flights over the approaching powerful typhoon Hagibis, local media reported on Saturday.

The NHK broadcaster reported that earlier in the day, that Japan Airlines Corporation (JAL), All Nippon Airways (ANA), Peach Aviation had canceled 262 international flights.

Meanwhile, 13 air carriers, including JAL and ANA, have canceled 1,667 domestic flights.

Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Japan's Pacific coast, including the Greater Tokyo Area, later on Saturday. There is currently heavy rainfall and strong wind in the Japanese capital.

On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on the government to ensure safety for the country’s residents amid approaching Hagibis.

"It is necessary to spread the latest and clear information; take preventative measures together with regional administrations; make everything possible for ensuring the public safety and calmness," Abe said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Schools in Tokyo, which is expected to be affected by the typhoon, have canceled Saturday classes.

Meteorologists have been comparing Hagibis to powerful Typhoon Ida, which killed 1,269 people and devastated the country in 1958.