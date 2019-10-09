US-Blacklisted Chinese Firm Hikvision Vows to Keep Providing Services on 'Continuous, Stable Basis'

Earlier, the US Commerce Department blacklisted 28 Chinese security agencies and companies, restricting the licenses needed for trade with the United States.

Chinese video surveillance giant Hikvision said that it will continue to provide products and services on a continuous and stable basis, adding that it hopes to get fair treatment from a democratic country.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Commerce announced its decision to blacklist the 28 entities, including two security camera manufacturers, Hikvision and Dahua, barring them from buying parts and components from US companies without US government approval, saying that the US had determined them to be acting contrary to the US' foreign policy interests.

In turn, China lodged a protest with the United States following Washington's decision to place 28 Chinese public security bureaus on a trade blacklist over Beijing's alleged repression of the Muslim population in its western Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

