China's Hikvision Resolutely Opposes US Blacklisting - Report

The US Commerce Department has blacklisted 28 Chinese security agencies and companies, restricting its trade licenses needed for trade with the United States.

One of the Chinese companies - video surveillance giant Hikvision - has resolutely opposed the US move, stressing that the decision has no basis in fact, according to the Chinese-based media reports.

The US Commerce Department said that the restrictions had been imposed on the Chinese companies over an alleged crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang province. More than half of the targeted agencies are police departments affiliated with the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region People’s Government Security Bureau.

In late September, Beijing expressed protest over US remarks on the alleged repression of the Muslim population of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

“I would like to point out that the Chinese party expresses strong discontent and protest over US discussions of the so-called human rights crisis in Xinjiang, defaming the Chinese religious policy and interference in its internal affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.

He pointed out that the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was facing separatism- and terror-related problems, rather than sectarian tensions.

“The Chinese government has always paid much attention to the development and stability of Xinjiang, as well as ensuring freedom of religion for all peoples, living in Xinjiang,” Geng added.

In an August 2018 report, UN experts on the elimination of racial discrimination said that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be held in so-called re-education camps.

Beijing has, however, repeatedly denied the existence of such camps on numerous occasions, saying that the claims have never been substantiated and arguing that the facilities are, in fact, vocational colleges set up as part of counterterrorist efforts in the region.

