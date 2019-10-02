Register
20:26 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. and Indian flags. File photo

    US Seeks India's Support to Counter China-led Energy Infrastructure Outreach in the Indo-Pacific

    © AP Photo / Gurinder Osan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    5115
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indo-Pacific has become the centre point of the rift between the US and China in recent years with Washington making efforts to minimise Beijing's influence across the region through strategic alliances with India, Japan and Australia.

    The US has decided to ally with India to marshal a counteroffensive against China’s multi-billion dollar energy infrastructure outreach in the strategically-important Indo-Pacific region.

    The US State Department has announced the Flexible Resources Initiative (FRI), under the US-India Clean Energy Finance Task Force to fuel economic growth in the region which is set to account for 60% of the total global increase in energy demand by 2040. The US claims that FRI will execute the United States and India’s shared vision for Indo-Pacific economic growth fuelled by clean energy. 

    With the FRI initiative, the US aims to ensure market access worth over $3 trillion for its firms involved in developing energy infrastructure. According to the report published in the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Southeast Asia requires an estimated $2.1 trillion to meet its energy investment needs by 2040. Meanwhile, China has poured roughly half of its $138 billion global investment in power generation into Southeast Asia since 2003, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

    “FRI will signal new investment opportunities for a broad range of flexible resources in India such as natural gas and batteries; it will enhance commerce surrounding the adoption of flexible resources; and it will facilitate the regulatory and policy frameworks that value and compensate flexible resources,” the US State Department said.

    The US added that FRI is a component of the broader US-led Asia EDGE (Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy) Initiative. Asia EDGE is an initiative that aims to build energy infrastructure and bolster US energy export across the Indo-Pacific region. The initiative is also focused to ensure that all nations in the region “develop the resources in their exclusive economic zones."

    One country impacted by the new initiative will be Vietnam, which has complained to the US and India about China's behaviour in its exclusive economic zones. In July this year, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thị Thu Hang claimed that the “Chinese geological survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi violated Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the south of the East Sea.”

     

     

     

    Related:

    Failure of US-India Trade Deal Not a Good Sign - Analysts
    India, US, Japan Set for 'Malabar' Naval Exercise
    US Urges India to Take 'Rapid Action' to Normalise Situation in Kashmir
    Tags:
    US Indo-Pacific Command, Indo-Pacific, energy, America, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse