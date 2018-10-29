Register
21:15 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC

    US, Japan Teams Up to Expand Global Markets for Natural Gas – State Department

    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    Business
    Get short URL
    101

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US and Japanese government officials agreed to promote global access to natural gas and strengthen energy security during their second annual Strategic Energy Partnership talks, the Department of State said Monday.

    "The United States and Japan committed to work together to promote open and competitive energy markets, including the development of a global market for natural gas," a joint statement released by the Department of State said. "They also confirmed the importance of working closely to expand public-private partnerships and foster business-to-business connections."

    READ MORE: Japanese Economy Braces for Q3 Slowdown Amid Tepid Retail Sales

    In addition, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon will announce a $50 million US foreign aid grant to strengthen energy security in Asia during a three-day conference in Singapore that began on Monday, the Department of State announced in a press release.

    Fannon will promote an initiative titled Enhancing Development and Growth Through Energy (EDGE), the release explained.

    "Under Asia EDGE, the Department of State and USAID [Agency for International Development] will contribute an initial investment of nearly $50 million to a whole-of-government approach to strengthen energy security and catalyze regional growth," the department stated.

    Through Asia EDGE, the US will provide technical assistance to help partner governments develop their energy markets, modernize energy infrastructure, and set transparent best-management practices, the release noted.

    US President Donald Trump, representing the United States as current President of the United Nations Security Council, bangs the gavel to open the U.N. Security Council meeting at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US, Japan Agree to Start Trade Negotiations - Trump
    In addition, Fannon will meet with energy ministers from the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states, as well as the US-Asian Business Council, according to the release.

    Prior to the Department of State's release, a broad range of US and Japanese government agencies participated in the second meeting of the Japan-United States Strategic Energy Partnership in Tokyo, Japan on October 24.

    According to the forecast of the Department of Energy, US exports of natural gas are expected to double in 2018 compared to 2017, a year when the United States became a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in nearly 60 years.

    Related:

    Trump Plan to Export Coal, Gas Through Naval Bases Threatens US Security
    China Axing US LNG Amid Trade War, Bringing Trump's Gas Dream to Naught
    Why Europe Overlooks Trump's Threat, Increases Russian Gas Imports
    Tags:
    gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), USAID, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse