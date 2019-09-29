At Least 36 Killed in Road Accident in Eastern China - Police

The accident occurred on Saturday morning in the Chinese city-county of Yixing, when a bus carrying 69 passengers swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a truck.
According to preliminary information, the accident was possibly caused by a tire blowout.
At least 36 people died and many injured after a bus collided with a van Sat morning in Yixing, E China's Jiangsu Province, police said in a statement. The rescue operation has ended, and the injured have been sent to nearby hospitals. Further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/B7H1Kcns1W— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) September 29, 2019
Local police have cleared the area and all of the injured passengers have been transported to a local hospital. Local authorities have launched an invesitgation into the incident.
