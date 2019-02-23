20 Dead, 30 Injured Following Truck Accident in N China

According to the authorities of China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, 20 people have died and 30 have been injured as a result of a truck accident.

The incident occurred at 8:20 am local time (00:20 GMT), when a truck carrying coal mine workers got in an accident. Fifteen workers died at the scene, one person during transportation to a hospital, while 4 others died in the hospital.

Thirty workers, who were injured in the accident, have received medical treatment.

Inner Mongolia is one of China's autonomous regions, located in the north of the country and includes most of the length of China's border with Mongolia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW