Tourist Bus Accident Kills 26 People, Leaves 28 Injured in China - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A grave accident involving a tourist bus claimed lives of 26 people and left 28 others injured in China's southern Hunan province, local media reported on Saturday.

The accident occurred at 07:15 p.m. (11:15 GMT) on Friday as the vehicle caught fire at a highway in the city of Changde, the CCTV broadcaster reported. There were reportedly 53 passengers, two drivers and a guide inside the bus at the time of the accident.

The cause of the fire has not been immediately reported.

All those injured have been hospitalized. Five of them are reportedly in grave condition.

The authorities have detained both drivers and launched a probe into the accident.