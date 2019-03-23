Tourist Bus Accident Kills 26 People, Leaves 28 Injured in China - Reports

The accident occurred at 07:15 p.m. (11:15 GMT) on Friday as the vehicle caught fire at a highway in the city of Changde, the CCTV broadcaster reported. There were reportedly 53 passengers, two drivers and a guide inside the bus at the time of the accident.
READ MORE: Seven Killed, 7 Injured as Driver Rams Car Into Crowd in China — Reports
All those injured have been hospitalized. Five of them are reportedly in grave condition.
The authorities have detained both drivers and launched a probe into the accident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)