13 Semi-Naked Men Paraded in Market by Indian Police - Video

The attempt was to recreate the crime scene and understand how one of the prisoners managed to escape from custody earlier this month, after assailants attacked the police station in Behror where he was being held armed with AK-47 assault rifles and other semi-automatic weapons. The gangster who escaped was a suspect in various crimes across the state.
The sight of the prisoners came as a shock to onlookers, as the inmates were taken around handcuffed and wearing only their underwear.
In videos on social media, the inmates were seen being taken around in a market, hemmed in by police as onlookers recorded the parade.
Police said the parade was part of an investigation.
Many on social media wanted to know how police could violate the principle of keeping inmates identity anonymous.
But others hailed it as an innovative way to shame the culprits.
