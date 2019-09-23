Register
15:39 GMT +323 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

    Pakistan Has Reactivated Balakot 'Terror Training Camp', Indian Army Chief Claims

    © AP Photo / Aqeel Ahmed
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Nearly seven months after the Indian Air Force destroyed an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terror training facility in Pakistan’s Balakot region, India’s Army chief said on Monday that the same facility has been reactivated by Pakistan.

    On Sunday, the Indian daily Hindustan Times reported that at least 40 people were receiving terrorist training in the Balakot facility.

    In a report, the daily said the terrorists were being trained to carry out attacks in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country including Gujarat and Maharashtra.

    It further claimed the terrorists were avoiding international exposure by training under a new name.

    “Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated. It shows some action had been taken by Indian Air Force and now they have got the people back there,” Army Chief General Bipin Rawat told media in Chennai while attending an event at the Officers Training Academy.

    "Pakistan violates ceasefire to push terrorists into our territory. We know how to deal with ceasefire violations. Our troops know how to position themselves and take action. We are alert and will ensure that maximum infiltration bids are foiled," Rawat added.

    Balakot Airstrikes

    The Indian Air Force bombed the supposed terror training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on 27 February. The bombing was carried out in response to a suicide attack on an Indian security convoy on a highway in India’s Pulwama region on 14 February which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers.

    After the attack in Pulwama, relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated.

    Following the Indian Air Force’s claim that it eliminated about 300 terrorists in what it called a pre-emptive strike on the Jaba Top JeM training facility in Balakot, Islamabad and New Delhi were engaged in an information war in which the former at first denied that an attack took place. It then said the bombs fired on 26 February had landed in an empty area and had hurt no one.

    A day later (27 February), an aerial dogfight took place between Indian and Pakistan fighter pilots in the Nowshera Sector in India’s Jammu and Kashmir state. During that dogfight, the Indian Air Force claimed that one of its fighter pilots, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, had downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane before being captured by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down by Pakistan Air Force jets.

    Wing Commander Abhinandan drew admiration not just for this feat, but also for his composure during his captivity in Pakistan. Pakistan eventually released him on the night of 1 March. Tensions resurfaced between the two countries in August this year, more than four months after the Balakot attack.

    Soaring Tensions

    The Indian Army chief’s claims come more than a month after the Indian parliament revoked the seven decades old temporary special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The government has also announced that effective that Jammu and Kashmir would be split into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively.

    In retaliation, Islamabad has downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended trade relations with New Delhi, expelling the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan. 

    Both countries have been using every available forum, domestic and foreign, to flag their respective stances on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has said that revoking the special status violates UN Resolutions of 1948 and 1949 while India has maintained that the decision is an internal issue.

    Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947.

    Both India and Pakistan control part of Kashmir but claim it in full. They've also fought three wars since then, two of them over Kashmir.

    Related:

    While India Sees Kashmir as Its Land, Pakistan 'Feels Extremely Linked' to Kashmiri Muslims – Author
    Balakot Strike: Indian Air Force Chief Says Pakistan 'Always Miscalculated' India's Resolve to Act
    Shahid Afridi Accuses Indian Cricket League of Playing Spoilsport in Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour
    Tags:
    strikes, Balakot, war, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse