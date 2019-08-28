New Delhi (Sputnik): Both the government lawyers pleaded to the three-judge Bench that no official notice be issued in light of the cross-border implications. Nevertheless, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the Bench would not change the order passed by it.

On Wednesday, India's apex court gave notice to the government that they were setting up a Constitutional Bench to hear a plea challenging the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court's decision has come as a setback for the Narendra Modi Government, as its top lawyers had earlier expressed concern about the court possibly challenging the parliamentary move.

The Supreme Court of India issued a notice to the government over the 5 August decision while referring the matter to the five-judge Constitutional Bench.

The court was hearing at least eight petitions challenging the actions of the government on Wednesday.

The court issued the notice despite stiff opposition by country's top law officers -- Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta - who was representing the government on the matter.

"The Article 370 issue has international and cross-border implications. Whatever statements are made here are sent to the United Nations," Attorney General Venugopal said while mentioning that the matter is very sensitive in nature.

Mehta also echoed the sentiments of Venugupal saying, "The matter has grave cross border implications".

Both the government lawyers pleaded to the three-judge Bench that no official notice be issued. Nevertheless, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the Bench would not reverse the order.

Pakistan had already raised the issue at several international fora including the UN; after the Indian government decided to repeal Article 370, which had granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the past seven decades.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan would forcefully present aspirations of Kashmiri people before the international community during his address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) next month.

Pakistan claimed under the 1972 Simla Agreement that both Pakistan and India were bound to resolve Kashmir dispute bilaterally.