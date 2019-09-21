Register
18:05 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    BTS performs DNA at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles

    K-Pop Stars From BTS Denied Exemption From Compulsory Military Service – Report

    © AP Photo / Sayles/Invision
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Although the K-pop kings have managed to build their own BTS Army, which is, ironically, the nickname for their international fandom, there is no legal way for them to avoid conscription, which is mandatory for all men aged between 18 and 27 in South Korea. Evasion is punishable with a prison term or a ban on travelling abroad.

    South Korea’s Ministry of Defence has disappointed the K-pop idols’ fan base, BTS Army, by revealing that there is no loophole for the stars to be exempted from compulsory military service, meaning they would have to leave the public spotlight for a period of 18 to 22 months, depending on the type of service.

    “The Ministry of Defence is currently debating with related authorities on improving the current alternate service [programme] in place of conscription, but nothing has been decided as to when a change may take effect”, the army official said, as cited by the Hollywood Reporter.

    The legislation, which has been in place since 1957, obliges South Korean men aged between 18 and 27, to complete this military service. Some male citizens can receive exemptions, however. The winners of international arts or athletic competitions, including Olympic medallists and classical musicians who have won international awards, are eligible to get around conscription.

    Young men who have serious health issues or extreme personal financial problems, for instance, or a responsibility to provide for challenged family members, could also be exempted. None of these exemption rules, however, can be applied to the BTS stars.

    Their fan base, which is referred to as the BTS Army, has been begging officials to grant their favourite artists an exemption from service, as the band’s oldest member, Jin, is approaching his 27th birthday this December. If he does not sign up for service without providing reasons for an exemption, he could face punishment, including a foreign travel ban and even imprisonment. His six bandmates will have to deal with similar career complications within the next few years.

    However, some fans seem to have come to peace with the situation, searching for ways to overcome this with minimal damage. They have come up with the idea that all BTS members should serve together and even launch a Change.org petition, suggesting that they could be enlisted together.

    “If all of the members can be enlisted together and return in two years, it will save them time and help their careers”, the petition, which has garnered over 20,000 signatures, says.

    As for the BTS members themselves, they have been eager about the idea of serving their country.

    "As a Korean, it's natural, and someday, when duty calls we'll be ready to respond and do our best", Jin told CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year.

    Related:

    BTS Fans Furious as New Report Reveals Almost Half of K-Pop Band’s Instagram Followers Are Fake
    Superstar K-Pop Band BTS Announces Extended Break From Performing, Leaving Fans in Tears
    New High: French Pompidou Centre Reportedly Proposes BTS Collaboration
    Tags:
    fans, military service, army, k-pop, BTS, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fairy Tales Coming to Life: Highlights of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse