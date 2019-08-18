New High: French Pompidou Centre Reportedly Proposes BTS Collaboration

In June, the popular K-Pop boy band visited Paris as part of their world tour "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself".

BTS, worldwide music sensation from South Korea, has received an invitation for collaboration from the legendary Pompidou Centre in Paris, media reported Sunday.

According to the reports, one of the biggest modern and contemporary art museums proposed to open the rooftop for photo and video shoots to the boys. The invitation for cooperation was made before the band's performance in the French capital on 6 June.

​There is no immediate reports on whether the proposal was agreed upon.

South Korean boy band BTS received worldwide recognition in 2018 after the release of their third almub "Face Yourself". Since then, the group regularly appears on music charts across the globe; they have the most viewable music videos on YouTube and several prestigious music awards, including four Billboard music awards and an American music award. The band attended the UN's 73 General Assembly to launch a new youth initiative, becoming the first-ever South Korean band to appear at a session of the international intergovermental orgzanisaion.

In 2018, BTS went on their third world tour - Love Yourself - which ended on 11 August, 2019 with a major show in Seoul. The following day, their label BigHit Entertaiment announced that the group was taking a long hiatus from performing to have a proper rest.