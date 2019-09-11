New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood megastar Salman Khan broke the Internet in India with first motion poster of his upcoming movie 'Dabangg 3'.

The 17-second video that shows Khan walking in slow motion endorses the third offering of the blockbuster Dabangg franchise, directed by ace dancer and action fanatic Prabhu Deva.

As soon as Bollywood's Bhaijan released the poster of 'Dabangg 3' on Wednesday, hashtags started trending on Twitter like #SalmanKhan and #100DaysToDabangg3, with thousands of mentions.

The poster was first released by Salman on his Twitter handle, announcing the re-entry of his notorious cop character named Chulbul Pandey on the silver screen.

Salman's post alone has gathered over 10,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes on Twitter, followed by other posts on the subject being shared by his fans and followers.

As of now, with the kind of reactions the poster has received on social media platforms, it appears that Bollywood buffs are really looking forward to the movie that is slated for release on 20 December.

"The #Dabbang3 official poster released today. Only #100daystodabbang3. Another #Blockbuster #superhit coming soon. Love you #bhaijaan," read a reply to Salman's Tweet.

"This is the best poster I've seen in recent times #100DaysToDabangg3. Can't wait for #ChulbulPandey," another Tweet said.

Other cast members of the film include Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Kannada actor Sudeep.

Aiming at a larger audience, the movie will be released in four Indian languages - Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

I’m sensing Mass hysteria this Xmas.

​The official trailer of the movie that was released last month, has already gathered over one million views on YouTube.