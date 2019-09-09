New Delhi (Sputnik): As the stand-off between India and Pakistan continues over New Delhi’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad has accused New Delhi of promoting terrorism on its soil to turn the tables on its arch rival.

According to diplomatic sources, Islamabad has handed over a dossier to New Delhi, purportedly containing information about terrorist activities on its territory by Indian agencies.

Indian officials have, however, dismissed the charge and said it is an attempt to deflect attention. Official sources have said this could also be used against Indian efforts to secure the release of its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is in a Pakistani jail facing alleged charges of espionage.

India and Pakistan, from time to time, raise the issue of cross-border terrorism, accusing each other of supporting it. But recently, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted to the presence of a large number of terrorists in the region.

"Until we came into power, the governments did not have the political will, because when you talk about militant groups, we still have about 30,000-40,000 armed people who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir," Khan told an audience during his recent visit to Washington.

Islamabad has mounted a diplomatic offensive against New Delhi, after India stripped the restive Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status in early August. Pakistan, which claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir, downgraded diplomatic ties with India, snapped all communication links and suspended trade. It has also closed Pakistan airspace for Indian aircraft.

Meanwhile, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has accused Pakistan of creating trouble in Kashmir as part of its anti-India offensive. Doval claimed the Pakistan Army is pushing terrorists into Kashmir to foment trouble.

"We will not allow people to become victims of Pakistan's machinations and its bullets sent across the border. We will do everything in our power to protect the people," he said.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern it in parts but claim the territory in full.