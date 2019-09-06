Caught in the Crossfire of Indian and Pakistani Armies, Villagers Clueless About Where to Go

New Delhi (Sputnik): People living on the Indian side of the Line of Control, the de-facto border line between India and Pakistan, have found themselves leading an uncertain life since the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Their fear is driven by a surge in shelling and getting caught up in the crossfire between the two sides.

Ceasefire violations have increased along the Line of Control (LoC) since 5 August, the day when India's parliament nullified the seven-decade-old special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two federally-administered regions. About 222 ceasefire violations have been reported along the LoC since the elimination of Kashmir’s quasi-autonomous status on 5 August. The highest number of violations (296), however, were recorded (in July) when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had met US president Donald Trump in Washington DC, according to Indian government’s recent official statistics.

According to Indian media, their country has lost three soldiers and a civilian to Pakistani shelling on the LoC since the revocation of the special status.

On Pakistani side, three Pakistani soldiers and as many civilians have lost their lives in the shelling, while four others suffered injuries, reports the Pakistan daily The Dawn.

The 740 km-long LoC is actually the ceasefire line in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region. But it is non-demarcated, leading to the armies of India and Pakistan often resorting to an exchange of fire for claiming domination over each other on this stretch.

India blames Pakistan for allowing trained jihadists into Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan accuses India of resorting to unprovoked firing on their side.

On the LoC, the Poonch Sector has witnessed heavy shelling over the last few days.

On 3 September, Poonch’s Shahpur Village witnessed the killing of a soldier and heavy damage to villagers’ property due to crossfire between the Indian and Pakistan armies. People grazing their livestock managed to save themselves and schools were shut down. Residents here say that unfortunately “it has turned routine” since August but they just can’t do anything to change it.

According to a middle-aged villager, Karamat, they have been just lucky enough in the recent past to survive the shelling. It targeted their houses but didn’t explode. “We are receiving heavy shelling from Pakistan’s side, it’s still continuing. Schools have been closed.”

Munish, a city dweller of the Poonch Sector, shared: “We are facing tough times now. Shelling is taking place every day, but the possibility of war is remote.”

A resident of Pakistan-administered Neelam Valley in Kashmir told Sputnik over the phone that shelling has increased since 5 August. “As far as war is concerned, I don’t think it will happen,” said another resident without revealing his name.

Both India and Pakistan are under pressure from the international community to de-escalate border tensions.

Pakistan claims India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and alter the territorial status of the state is a direct violation of the Simla Agreement of 1972.

India on the other hand, says the decision to revoke the region's special status is an internal matter.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two of their three wars over the disputed territory since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.