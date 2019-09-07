Pakistan Denies Indian President Permission to Enter Its Airspace - Foreign Ministry

Earlier this month, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said his country was considering many options, including the closure of its airspace to India, as part of its response to its neighbour's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad has rejected a request by India to allow its president Ram Nath Kovind to use the Pakistani airspace during his flight to Iceland "in view of India’s behaviour", Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said during an interview with state broadcaster PTV on Saturday.

The decision was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qureshi added.

The move comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. On 5 August, the Indian government announced that it was revoking the special status of the region as determined by Article 370 of the Constitution. Under the law, the state had an autonomous constitution and could make its own decisions on defence, foreign affairs and communications. Pakistan criticised the move as 'illegal' and promised to use all possible options to counter India's decision.

© AFP 2019 / AAMIR QURESHI Pakistani troops patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) --- the de facto border between Pakistan and India -- in Chakothi sector, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on August 29, 2019

Kashmir has long remained a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since both countries gained independence from British rule in 1947.