Twitterstorm After Pakistani Teenager Allegedly Beaten to Death by Schoolteacher

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani teenager has died, allegedly after being severely beaten by his schoolteacher for not studying hard enough, according to media reports.

The incident occurred on 5 September in the city of Lahore, the Pakistani news website Dawn reported.

Hunain Bilal, 17, allegedly fainted at the school after receiving a severe beating from his teacher. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital but he could not be revived, Dawn added.

Social media reacted swiftly to the student's death with the hashtag #JusticeforHunain trending on twitter.

Bilal's cousin Rimsha Naeem narrated Bilal's ordeal at the hands of his teacher.

“My 17-year-old cousin was brutally beaten to death by his teacher at his school,” read the tweet by Naeem.

Naeem went on to accuse the teacher of torturing Bilal, and said that her cousin kept pleading that he was having difficulty breathing but the teacher called it a “drama” and continued to thrash him.

The incident caused uproar on social media with many Pakistanis demanding stringent punishments for the teacher, who has been arrested by the police.

​Pakistan's Minister of Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar expressed his concern over the case while extending his condolences to the boy's family. He also promised Naeem that he would personally monitor the case and push for reviewing the laws on corporal punishment in schools.

Indian social media users criticised the teacher while offering their condolences to Bilal.

​A formal complaint has been lodged by Bilal’s father and an investigation has been launched following the arrest of the accused Pakistani teacher by police. The case has been registered under Sections 302 (Punishment of Murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.