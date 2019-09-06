Pakistan Prepared to Give ‘Enemy’ India Fullest Possible Response - Imran Khan

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will be meeting troops today at the line of control (LoC) amid reports that hundreds of soldierss are being deployed within 30 kilometres of the sensitive line that divides disputed Kashmir.

In line with a decision made by Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after the revocation of Kashmir's quasi-autonomous status by the Indian government, Pakistan is observing Defence Day and Martyrs Day, an annual holiday in the country, as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm the nation's support for the people of India-administered Kashmir on Friday.

In his public message on Defence and Martyrs Day, ahead of visiting the LoC, Prime Minister Khan likened Kashmir to Pakistan's "jugular vein" and said that the alteration of its status poses challenges to his nation's security and integrity.

"We are prepared to give the enemy the fullest possible response. Failing that, the world community will be responsible for the catastrophic aftermath," Khan said.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the nation has the capacity to defend the rights of Kashmiri people and to express solidarity with Khan during his visit to the forward post, near the LoC.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting the Line of Control today on account of Kashmir Defence Day," Foreign Minister Qureshi said on Friday.

All the government offices will close at 1500 hrs Pakistan Time to commemorate Defence Day and express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Senior government officials and prominent personalities will also visit the families of servicemen who had lost their lives in the line of duty as well as monuments built in their memory.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa echoed his sentiments and categorically stated Kashmir is part of the unfinished agenda of the completion of Pakistan and will remain so until the outstanding dispute is resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

"The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together. Pakistan's armed forces are ready to give every sacrifice for the people of Kashmir," General Bajwa added.

Last Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to "teach" India a lesson over Kashmir.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have risen since New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Turkish constitution, which had granted Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern it in parts but claim it in full.