US Porn Star Responds After Ex-Pakistan Envoy to India Mistakes Him for Wounded Kashmiri Protester

New Delhi (Sputnik) - Days after mistaking American porn star Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man blinded by pellet fire and evoking laughter, an ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India, has gotten lighthearted feedback from the star, assuring him that he is absolutely “fine”.

A goof-up by Basit recently turned into a global joke after the former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, mistakenly re-Tweeted a still shot from a Johnny Sins pornographic film, mistaking him for a Kashmiri protester blinded by the pellet fire.

Johnny took to Twitter to take a swipe at the former Pakistan envoy, saying he was fine. Sins, however, also didn’t miss the opportunity to ‘thank’ the ex-Pakistan High Commissioner for boosting his followership on social media with his recent remark.

— Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) September 3, 2019

Others on Twitter didn't appear to have forgiven Basit, and the porn star's Tweet spiced up his blunder, stimulating a whole new round of meme-games on social media again.

— Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prashaforever) September 4, 2019

Basit had wanted to paint India in a bad light on Twitter, and depict what he called the 'ground reality' for the people living under restrictions in Indian administered Kashmir, following the repeal of the region's special status by the Indian parliament.

— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) September 2, 2019

​