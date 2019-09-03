Pakistan Has Insufficient Evidence to Prove Kashmir 'Genocide' - International Court Lawyer

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan lacks sufficient evidence to file a case against India in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over a claim of genocide in Indian-administered Kashmir, a lawyer representing Islamabad said on Tuesday, a media report said.

"In (the) absence of this evidence, it is extremely difficult for Pakistan to take this case to the ICJ", Pakistan’s ICJ lawyer Khawar Qureshi said in an interview given to an Urdu language TV channel based in Lahore.

Qureshi’s comment comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "fascist" and equated him with Adolf Hitler, claiming he feared a "genocide of Muslims in Kashmir".

After approaching the UN and several countries last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened to take the case to the ICJ over the Indian government’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s nearly seven decades old special status through a decree of Parliament on 5 August.

Until recently, Prime Minister Khan had maintained Islamabad would go to any lengths to see justice served for the Kashmiri people.

India has consistently maintained and underlined that revoking the special status granted to Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution is an internal matter under the provisions of its Constitution, while Pakistan has claimed the decision is a direct violation of the Simla Agreement of 1972.

India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in full but govern it in part. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two of their three wars over the disputed territory.