India Decides to Revoke Article 370 Giving Special Status to Kashmir in Unprecedented Move

The Indian government has moved to scrap Article 370 of the national constitution, which grants a special autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.
Home Minister Amit Shah the upper house of parliament Monday that the government woud revoke the cause, prompting massive uproar from opposition lawmakers.
Watch: Union Home Minister @AmitShah moves resolution in #RajyaSabha to revoke #Article370— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 5, 2019
Minister to address #LokSabha at 12 noon today#JammuAndKashmir #AmitShah pic.twitter.com/pArpRuow0M
Article 370 grants allows the local legislature, the Constituent Assembly of Jammu, to make its own laws and bans people from outside the state from buying property there, getting state government jobs and participating in state-sponsored scholarship programmes.
Stripping Jammu and Kashmir off its special status means that the national constituion will now be applied to the entire Himalayan state.
Citing the threat of cross-border terrorism, Amit Shah announced that the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be split into two union territories, governed directly by the central government – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a mountaneous region in the yet-existing state.
Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 pic.twitter.com/ueZWl8VU59— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Ladakh will become a union territory without a legislature, while Jammu and Kashmir will have one, called Legislative Assembly instead of Constituent Assembly.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)