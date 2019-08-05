India Decides to Revoke Article 370 Giving Special Status to Kashmir in Unprecedented Move

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution gives special status to the State of Jammu and Kashmir. The state lies in the southern portion of Kashmir, a region that has traditionally been hotly contested between India and Pakistan.

The Indian government has moved to scrap Article 370 of the national constitution, which grants a special autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah the upper house of parliament Monday that the government woud revoke the cause, prompting massive uproar from opposition lawmakers.

Article 370 grants allows the local legislature, the Constituent Assembly of Jammu, to make its own laws and bans people from outside the state from buying property there, getting state government jobs and participating in state-sponsored scholarship programmes.

Stripping Jammu and Kashmir off its special status means that the national constituion will now be applied to the entire Himalayan state.

Citing the threat of cross-border terrorism, Amit Shah announced that the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be split into two union territories, governed directly by the central government – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a mountaneous region in the yet-existing state.

Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 pic.twitter.com/ueZWl8VU59 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Ladakh will become a union territory without a legislature, while Jammu and Kashmir will have one, called Legislative Assembly instead of Constituent Assembly.

