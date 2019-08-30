Register
23:31 GMT +330 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Not Welcome: Beijing Refuses to Renew Visa for WSJ Author of Xi Family Exposé

    © Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    160

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry has refused to renew a Wall Street Journal writer’s visa after he co-authored a piece about an Australian government probe into the financial practices of a cousin of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    The Journal’s Chun Han Wong, a Singaporean national who had worked in Beijing since 2014, had his visa renewal denied on Friday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “opposes individual foreign reporters who maliciously smear and attack China. These types of reporters are not welcome.”

    The charge comes from a July 30 piece Wong co-authored with Phillip Wen titled “Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Cousin Draws Scrutiny of Australian Authorities,” with the tag line, “Ming Chai, who has been a high-stakes gambler, is on radar of investigators probing organized crime, money laundering and alleged Chinese influence-peddling.”

    The report’s contents are basically what it says on the tin: Xi’s 61-year-old cousin, an Australian citizen, is being investigated by the Australian Federal Police for a litany of financial crimes that center around allegedly laundering money for mobsters and high-stakes casino game aficionados.

    “There is no indication that Mr. Xi did anything to advance Mr. Chai’s interests, nor that the Chinese leader has any knowledge of his cousin’s business and gambling activities,” the story concedes. “People who know Mr. Chai told the Journal he often flaunted his familial link to Mr. Xi while chasing business opportunities.”

    However, the story then tries to pin Xi in a tough spot by noting his own anti-corruption campaign in China called on Communist Party members to rein in their family members and keep them from exploiting their political connections for personal gain.

    When Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was asked about the reports on Chai’s affairs at a July press conference, she called them “groundless accusations based on rumors” and an attempt to “smear China,” the story noted.

    Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray defended Wong and his reporting in a Friday story about Wong’s press credentials being withdrawn, saying that “our journalism has been fair and accurate. We of course remain committed to covering the important story of China with the usual high standards that our readers expect.”

    Generally considered to have a conservative angle in American politics, the Journal is owned by Dow Jones & Company, which operates the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 stock indices at the New York Stock Exchange.

    Meanwhile, Australian-Chinese writer and academic Yang Hengjun was arrested in Beijing on Tuesday and charged with espionage on behalf of Canberra. He had been detained in the city since January, but was only formally arrested earlier this week. On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied Yang was engaged in any spying for Australia.

    Related:

    NBC Journalist Mariana Atencio Told to Dress "Less Latina, More Ivanka Trump" For White House Dinner
    Facebook Hiring ‘Small Team of Journalists’ to Curate Its News Tab Section
    Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Gives Interview After Release on Bail - Video
    Tags:
    revoke, anti-corruption campaign, financial crime, expose, Australia, visa, Xi Jinping, China, The Wall Street Journal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse