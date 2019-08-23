New Delhi (Sputnik): Days after her singing talent went viral on social media, an Indian railway platform singer bagged an offer to record a song for a film by noted Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

The 59-year-old Ranu Mondal was recently spotted on a railway platform singing legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's unforgettable 1970s song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'.

Recently she got a big break when she was invited to sing for Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming flick.

After posting a video of a jam session with Ranu, Himesh revealed that he offered her to perform a song in his upcoming flick "Happy Hardy and Heer".

After being scouted for her singing talent, the woman won many hearts with her video clip and was given a makeover. She even appeared on a reality show called 'Superstar Singer' where Himesh was one of the judges.

Meet Ranu Mandal, the 59 yr old with a heart warming voice, who was singing "Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai" at the railway station of West Bengal.



She is getting calls from bands, shows and produers who want to work with her.



Kudos to Social Media, may she get what she deserve.❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/bU4G30xHVF — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) 14 August 2019

A large segment of netizens cheered for her to make it big in Bollywood, and expressed their gratitude to Himesh for giving her the opportunity.

Weeks back, I tweeted hoping that there would be a future for the gifted #RanuMondal, spotted on a train platform in #Bengal.#HimeshReshammiya gives her a new fairy tale life by getting her to sing in his upcoming movie.



What a moment it would be, if @mangeshkarlata met her!❤ pic.twitter.com/F2imC5RZva — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) 23 August 2019

Appreciate for giving chance to such people instead of launching star kids.

commendable 👍👏 — Vishal 🇮🇳 (@vsurywanshi87) 23 August 2019

Goosebumps and tears in the eyes. God bless you #HimeshReshammiya and may this lady gets what she deserves for🙏 — shyam maheshwari (@shyavij) 23 August 2019

So glad her talent was identified and that she will have a better life.



Classic case we're technology is a noon for poor & deserving. — 🇮🇳 Namo is Back 🇮🇳 (@0mNam0) 23 August 2019

Amazing Voice 👌👌Loads of Respect Himesh Sir 🙏💐

Speechless 🌹💓💓 — Maithilee Prabhu (@PrabhuMaithilee) 23 August 2019

A passerby shot Ranu's viral video, when he noticed her in a worn-out traditional Saree, singing melodiously at a railway station in Kolkata.

What a melodious voice she has. Woman who begs at ranaghat railway station, kolkata is singing “Ek pyar ka nagma hai” by #latamangeshkar. pic.twitter.com/xlSnF8xrhF — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) 9 August 2019

​