Register
19:07 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar addresses a press conference ahead of the release of his film Kesari in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, March 15, 2019. The film is slated for release on March 21

    Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar Beats Jackie Chan, Will Smith in Richest Actors’ List

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has emerged as the fourth highest paid actor in the 2019 Forbes’ Richest Actors list, ahead of Hollywood figures such as Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper and Will Smith.

    Forbes magazine says that Akshay’s gross earnings in the year to June 2019 were around $65 million, putting the Bollywood hunk in fourth place globally behind Hollywood actors  Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

    The Canadian-Indian actor has had a blockbuster 2018-2019 with super-hit movies like “Kesari” and “Gold”.

    Kumar,  51, also sponsors around 20 top Indian brands.

    Indian social media users registered their pride at their favourite star's box office success. The star's most recent movie “Mission Mangal” revolves around an Indian space mission, and is proving to be a major box office hit.

    Dwayne  Johnson with an annual earnings of $89.4 million has topped the Forbe’sl ist, with Hemsworth and Downey Jr. following him with annual incomes of $76.4 million and $66 million respectively.

    Akshay is followed by martial artist Jackie Chan ($58 million) and Hangover sensation Bradley Cooper ($57 million).  Adam Sandler ($57 million) is in 7th position, Chris Evans ($43.5 million) and Paul Rudd ($41 million) occupy the 8th and 9th position on the list. The 10th position is held by Men in Black star Will Smith with annual earnings of $35 million.

    Akshay, who has earned accolades for his action-oriented films as well as comedy, has also been linked to public awareness campaigns around the country. He recently took to social media with #WhyTheGap to spread public awareness about underprivileged children.

    His upcoming movies are Farhad Samji's “Housefull 4”, Raj Mehta's “Good News” and Rohit Shetty's “Sooryavanshi”.

    Related:

    Comedian Dancing to Bollywood Tunes on NYC Streets Leaves Netizens in Stitches
    Bollywood Actress Swara Bhaskar Trolled for Backing Anti-Indian Army Activist
    Bollywood Launches #WhyTheGap Campaign for Underprivileged Kids
    Tags:
    Forbes, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse