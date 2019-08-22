Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar Beats Jackie Chan, Will Smith in Richest Actors’ List

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has emerged as the fourth highest paid actor in the 2019 Forbes’ Richest Actors list, ahead of Hollywood figures such as Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper and Will Smith.

Forbes magazine says that Akshay’s gross earnings in the year to June 2019 were around $65 million, putting the Bollywood hunk in fourth place globally behind Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

The Canadian-Indian actor has had a blockbuster 2018-2019 with super-hit movies like “Kesari” and “Gold”.

Kumar, 51, also sponsors around 20 top Indian brands.

Indian social media users registered their pride at their favourite star's box office success. The star's most recent movie “Mission Mangal” revolves around an Indian space mission, and is proving to be a major box office hit.

@akshaykumar is the only B town Actor till date to Make position in #Forbes list of top 5 Highest earned celebrities across the globe...Proud of you...And also feeling proud... pic.twitter.com/jCfzRd2Nn2 — Jimmy Patel (@thejimmypatel) 22 August 2019

I cannot change your perspective for Akshay Kumar but he has really made India proud as he is the only Bollywood actor to be featured in Forbes list of top 10 — Aditi Nigam (@AditiNigam03) 22 August 2019

#Forbes Highest Paid Actor 2019 Full List. #AkshayKumar Become No.4 Spot Big Achievement. pic.twitter.com/SZdwm833Ju — Vishwajit Patil (@1PatilVishwajit) 22 August 2019

The only indian in top 10 in #Forbes highest paid actor 2019 that is @akshaykumar so proud of u ... pic.twitter.com/lnHgoOSLUG — PRITAM KUMAR NAYAK (@PRITAMKUMARNA16) 22 August 2019

Dwayne Johnson with an annual earnings of $89.4 million has topped the Forbe’sl ist, with Hemsworth and Downey Jr. following him with annual incomes of $76.4 million and $66 million respectively.

Akshay is followed by martial artist Jackie Chan ($58 million) and Hangover sensation Bradley Cooper ($57 million). Adam Sandler ($57 million) is in 7th position, Chris Evans ($43.5 million) and Paul Rudd ($41 million) occupy the 8th and 9th position on the list. The 10th position is held by Men in Black star Will Smith with annual earnings of $35 million.

Akshay, who has earned accolades for his action-oriented films as well as comedy, has also been linked to public awareness campaigns around the country. He recently took to social media with #WhyTheGap to spread public awareness about underprivileged children.

His upcoming movies are Farhad Samji's “Housefull 4”, Raj Mehta's “Good News” and Rohit Shetty's “Sooryavanshi”.